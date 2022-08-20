Sisodia, Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain: AAP Leaders Under Central Agency Scanners

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia joins a long list of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who have been targeted by central investigating agencies and the Delhi Police, which is run by the Union Home Ministry, in cases ranging from alleged money laundering and tax evasion to even physical assault.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 19 August, raided the residence of Sisodia and 20 other locations in connection with Delhi's excise policy, which led to a fierce war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP, with the latter claiming "vendetta politics."