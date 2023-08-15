'Live Together in Peace': Manipur CM N Biren Singh's Message During I-Day Event

Biren Singh hoisted the national tri-colour during the 77th Indian Independence Day celebrations in Imphal.
During an event on the occasion of Independence Day , close to three months after ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki groups engulfed the state of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed for peace and urged that the violence in the state end.
"The violence won't bring any development. If there was any misunderstanding and miscommunication among the communities, we can sit across the table and discuss all the shortcomings. For this, our door is always open," he added, according to NDTV.
"My commitment to you, my fellow citizens, is to work tirelessly for your well-being, to create avenues for growth and empowerment, and to uphold the values that define our nation," the report further said, quoting the CM.
However, the CM also hit out at "some vested interests and forces from outside" and asserted that his government has continuously been working for Manipur's upliftment.
"This should not be against any individual or community. If there is any misunderstanding or miscommunication, we can discuss it collectively, so that we can bring peace and continue our journey of development. We must continue to strive for inclusivity, justice, and equality for all citizens," said Mr Singh.
