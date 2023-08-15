'Live Together in Peace': Manipur CM N Biren Singh's Message During I-Day Event

Biren Singh hoisted the national tri-colour during the 77th Indian Independence Day celebrations in Imphal.

"The violence won't bring any development. If there was any misunderstanding and miscommunication among the communities, we can sit across the table and discuss all the shortcomings. For this, our door is always open," he added, according to NDTV.

"My commitment to you, my fellow citizens, is to work tirelessly for your well-being, to create avenues for growth and empowerment, and to uphold the values that define our nation," the report further said, quoting the CM.