More Trouble for Biren Singh? 10 Kuki MLAs Demand 'Separate Administration'

In a move that could spell further trouble for the N Biren Singh government in Manipur, 10 members of the state legislative Assembly (MLAs) on Friday, 12 May, issued a demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Chin-Zomi-Mizo people (who are commonly referred to as the Kukis) in the state.

The MLAs, who are all from the Kuki community, issued a statement, saying, "Our people can no longer exist under Manipur."

Out of the 10 MLAs, five legislators are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from Janata Dal (United), and two from the Kuki People's Alliance (KPA). One of them is an Independent.