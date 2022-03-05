Manipur Assembly Polls Phase 2: Voting Underway for 22 Seats Across 6 Districts

The second phase of the Manipur Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday, 5 March.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/CEO Manipur)
Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh cast his vote early on Saturday morning, after a brief delay at the polling station due to a technical error. "They said that there is some technical error," Singh, who is contesting from Thoubal Assembly seat, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Visuals shared by the Election Commission showed citizens of the state lining up, masked, to exercise their franchise while adhering to the social distancing protocols.
In this phase, 22 Assembly constituencies across six districts are going to the polls with 92 candidates in the fray. A total of 1,274 polling booths have been made operational for the election. Polling will continue till 4 pm.
A total of 8,38,730 voters are eligible to cast their ballots on Saturday. There are more female voters during this phase than male voters – with 4,28,679 eligible women and 4,10,020 eligible male voters.
The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on all 22 seats. On the other hand, the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance, headed by the Congress Party, is contesting on 19 seats.
The BJP and the Naga People's Front will be in a direct confrontation in the Chandel constituency. In Nungba, the fight is between the Congress and the BJP.
Former Manipur Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and the former deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam Gangmei are notable candidates in this phase.
A maximum of 1,250 voters will be allowed in an electoral booth at a time, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the country.
A voter turnout of 88.63 percent was recorded during the first phase of the Manipur election, conducted on 28 February, for 38 Assembly constituencies. A number of sporadic incidents of violence had also been reported during the election as well as damage to Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).
