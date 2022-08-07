'Mamata Govt Has No Right to Rule': AAP Protests School Jobs Scam in West Bengal

"After the arrest of a TMC heavyweight and the recovery of huge amounts of cash from the two flats of his female friend, this government has no moral right to stay in power for a single day. Our big rally is raising the demand once more," said a state AAP leader.

AAP, which has a negligible presence in West Bengal, has been protesting against the Mamata Banerjee government in the state over the last one year.

The protest march was a big show of strength for the party, which is looking to make its presence feel in the state.