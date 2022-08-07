Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Mamata Govt Has No Right to Rule': AAP Protests School Jobs Scam in West Bengal

The ED had arrested former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in the SSC scam.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(Photo: IANS)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters hit the streets of Kolkata on Sunday, 7 August, protesting against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal over the school jobs scam.

Armed with placards stating 'Durnitir Sarkar Aar Nei Dorkar' (don't want this corrupt governement), around 2,000 AAP supporters started the protest march at Ramlila Maidan and walked till the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road, covering a distance of 2 km.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Education Minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in the school jobs scam after the recovery of huge amounts of cash and other valuables at properties linked to them.
"After the arrest of a TMC heavyweight and the recovery of huge amounts of cash from the two flats of his female friend, this government has no moral right to stay in power for a single day. Our big rally is raising the demand once more," said a state AAP leader.

AAP, which has a negligible presence in West Bengal, has been protesting against the Mamata Banerjee government in the state over the last one year.

The protest march was a big show of strength for the party, which is looking to make its presence feel in the state.

