Why Did Gautam Adani Meet Mamata Banerjee?

Banerjee and Modi's fates were linked in an interesting way for that we need to take a brief flashback.

Banerjee stormed into power in Bengal after playing a key role in two agitations against land acquisition for corporates in Singur (2006) and Nandigram (2007). The agitations targetted the then Left Front government for acquiring farmers' land for an Indian giant Tata and a foreign Multinational Company Salem Group, respectively.

The agitations turned Banerjee's political fortunes but, inadvertently, they did the same for Narendra Modi who saw it as an opportunity to woo investment.

Tata's exit from Bengal in 2008 and their shift to Gujarat was a turning point for Modi. It marked the beginning of the transformation of Brand Modi from a controversial CM to a favourite of Indian industry.

The 2006-13 period is crucial to understanding the equation of corporates - both Indian and foreign - with political parties in India.

On one hand, this was a period when India witnessed substantial economic growth. On the other hand, this was also a period in which three rising politicians in the country took on corporates. And these three politicians happen to be the leading Opposition figures in the country in 2021.

It began with Banerjee taking part in the agitations in Singur and Nandigram, then Rahul Gandhi joining the anti-land acquisition protests in Niyamgiri and Bhatta Parsaul and finally Arvind Kejriwal's muckraking on the alleged corporate-political nexus.

Now, what each of these three leaders said or did was probably justified. There needs to be far less arbitariness in matters of land acqusition and farm more transparency from both government and corporates in granting of contracts and allocation of natural resources.

But if one views it purely from the point of view of industry, all this added to their anxieties.

By 2012, the economic downturn had set in. The 2-G case and the alleged coal scam also turned the heat on India Inc.

In 2013, the UPA passed a strong land acquisition law that was pro-farmer but made things tougher for industry.

Then finally in 2013, the then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee proposed retrospective taxation, which many believe was the last straw for industry.

Corporates don't like to take political sides unless one side seems to bring uncertainty and instability.

From Tata's shift to Gujarat in 2008 till his election as PM in 2014, Modi presented himself as a contrast to instability and as a saviour of India Inc.

From that moment till now, Modi has enjoyed the sustained support of industry. And the failure of the Opposition to provide a viable alternative has reinforced this support.