'Why Send Us to Tihar?': Journalists Rosy, Gajendra Talk FIRs, Crackdown & More

On 9 October, a day after being released from prison, journalists Rosy and Gajendra Singh, along with 16 others arrested with them, were having a rather tough day.

Not only had most of Rosy's male colleagues spent a night in Tihar Jail, but hours of questioning by the Crime Branch in connection with Rosy's complaint of alleged assault by ACP Vivek Bhagat during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had left them running from pillar to post.

Speaking during our interview, Rosy said: “I am not against the Delhi Police. I believe in the institution, and that's precisely why I am knocking on their doors for justice.”

Rosy has been seeking the registration of an FIR alleging sexual assault by ACP Vivek Bhagat, but an FIR on her complaint has yet to be registered. Days of protests took place outside the Parliament Street Police Station, where CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ratna Singh also extended their support. But instead of hearing Rosy and her supporters out, the police station was cordoned off. The Delhi Police subsequently transferred her complaint to the Crime Branch for an “impartial investigation”.

Meanwhile, a new development has added another layer to the case. An FIR was registered against Rosy and others following a complaint by ACP Vivek Bhagat alleging caste-based remarks, public humiliation and defamation. The case was registered under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On 15 October, the Supreme Court granted Rosy interim protection, directing that no coercive action be taken against her in the case. The Court also indicated that it was considering an independent committee to examine allegations of sexual violence against women journalists covering protests.

What does Rosy's story tell us about the legal and policing systems we live in? What does it reveal about the challenges faced by independent journalists working on the ground amid conflict and confrontation? And what does it tell us about the everyday ordeals of women journalists reporting in the times we live in?

Rosy and Gajendra Singh talk about their fight for justice, the counter-case against them, and the struggles of being independent journalists on the ground.On 9 October, a day after being released from prison, journalists Rosy and Gajendra Singh, along with 16 others arrested with them, were having a rather tough day.

Not only had most of Rosy's male colleagues spent a night in Tihar Jail, but hours of questioning by the Crime Branch in connection with Rosy's complaint of alleged assault by ACP Vivek Bhagat during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had left them running from pillar to post.

Speaking during our interview, Rosy said: “I am not against the Delhi Police. I believe in the institution, and that's precisely why I am knocking on their doors for justice.”

Rosy has been seeking the registration of an FIR alleging sexual assault by ACP Vivek Bhagat, but an FIR on her complaint has yet to be registered. Days of protests took place outside the Parliament Street Police Station, where CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ratna Singh also extended their support. But instead of hearing Rosy and her supporters out, the police station was cordoned off. The Delhi Police subsequently transferred her complaint to the Crime Branch for an “impartial investigation”.

Meanwhile, a new development has added another layer to the case. An FIR was registered against Rosy and others following a complaint by ACP Vivek Bhagat alleging caste-based remarks, public humiliation and defamation. The case was registered under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On 15 October, the Supreme Court granted Rosy interim protection, directing that no coercive action be taken against her in the case. The Court also indicated that it was considering an independent committee to examine allegations of sexual violence against women journalists covering protests.

What does Rosy's story tell us about the legal and policing systems we live in? What does it reveal about the challenges faced by independent journalists working on the ground amid conflict and confrontation? And what does it tell us about the everyday ordeals of women journalists reporting in the times we live in?

Rosy and Gajendra Singh talk about their fight for justice, the counter-case against them, and the struggles of being independent journalists on the ground.On 9 October, a day after being released from prison, journalists Rosy and Gajendra Singh, along with 16 others arrested with them, were having a rather tough day.

Not only had most of Rosy's male colleagues spent a night in Tihar Jail, but hours of questioning by the Crime Branch in connection with Rosy's complaint of alleged assault by ACP Vivek Bhagat during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had left them running from pillar to post.

Speaking during our interview, Rosy said: “I am not against the Delhi Police. I believe in the institution, and that's precisely why I am knocking on their doors for justice.”

Rosy has been seeking the registration of an FIR alleging sexual assault by ACP Vivek Bhagat, but an FIR on her complaint has yet to be registered. Days of protests took place outside the Parliament Street Police Station, where CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ratna Singh also extended their support. But instead of hearing Rosy and her supporters out, the police station was cordoned off. The Delhi Police subsequently transferred her complaint to the Crime Branch for an “impartial investigation”.

Meanwhile, a new development has added another layer to the case. An FIR was registered against Rosy and others following a complaint by ACP Vivek Bhagat alleging caste-based remarks, public humiliation and defamation. The case was registered under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On 15 October, the Supreme Court granted Rosy interim protection, directing that no coercive action be taken against her in the case. The Court also indicated that it was considering an independent committee to examine allegations of sexual violence against women journalists covering protests.

What does Rosy's story tell us about the legal and policing systems we live in? What does it reveal about the challenges faced by independent journalists working on the ground amid conflict and confrontation? And what does it tell us about the everyday ordeals of women journalists reporting in the times we live in?

Rosy and Gajendra Singh talk about their fight for justice, the counter-case against them, and the struggles of being independent journalists on the ground.