'Bring It On, BJP': TMC's Mahua Moitra Amid FIRs, Complaints Over Kali Remarks

The tweet came after it was reported that Jiten Chatterjee, a BJP leader filed a First Information Report (FIR), accusing Moitra of hurting religious feelings by her allegedly controversial remarks on the film Kaali.

Another complaint under the same charges was filed by Shri Vivekananda Bauri, a BJP MLA from Raghunathpur.

"If no action is taken then Hindus will hit the road in protest of the remark democratically," Bauri wrote in his complaint addressed to the Inspector in Charge of the Ragunathpur Police Station.

The president of Mahila Morcha, Tanuja Chakraborty also sought an FIR against the MP, suggesting that she was 'promoting hatred and outraging Hindu feelings.'

Meanwhile, an FIR under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Moitra in Bhopal.

"Hindu religious sentiments have been hurt by Mahua Moitra's statement. Insult of Hindu deities will not be tolerated at any cost," Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, ANI quoted.