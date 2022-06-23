Maharashtra Political Crisis: Why Assembly Dy Speaker May Play a Crucial Role

With rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde having brought political turmoil to the state of Maharashtra, and the possibility of a split in the Shiv Sena, the Deputy Assembly Speaker, Narhari Zirwal, has the spotlight on him and may play a crucial role in the coming days to possibly save the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government from collapse.

When the alliance government of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena was formed in 2019, Congress' Nana Patole became Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

However, the grand old party made Patole quit when he was appointed as the state Congress chief in 2020.