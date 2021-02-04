Live
Latest News: 12,899 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.07 Cr
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Falls 141 Points to 50,115 in Opening Session
Sensex on Thursday fell 140.79 points to 50,114.96 in the opening session, while Nifty shed 31.30 points to 14,758.65.
(Source: PTI)
12,899 New COVID Cases, India's Tally Over 1.07 Cr
India on Thursday reported 12,899 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,07,90,183. The death toll increased by 107 to 1,54,703.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,55,025 active cases across the country, while 1,04,80,455 patients have been discharged so far.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!