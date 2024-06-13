No Sena in PM's Cabinet, RSS Slams NCP Tie-Up: What's Up with Maharashtra NDA?

With Ajit Pawar's NCP, the BJP may be able to get away by citing his dismal electoral performance. Pawar's party, that broke away and joined the NDA last year, secured just one of the four seats it contested in the Lok Sabha polls.

In every NDA government at the Centre, at least one Shiv Sena MP has always been a party of the Union Cabinet.

Shinde's Sena, this time, is the fourth-largest party in the NDA with seven MPs and 13% vote share. However, parties with lesser electoral success were given berths in the Union Cabinet.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan took oath as a Union Minister despite five MPs and 6.47% vote share.

Janata Dal (Secular)'s HD Kumaraswamy's was awarded a cabinet berth despite having two MPs and a 5.6% vote share.

Hindustani Awam Morcha's Jitan Ram Manji also found a place in Modi's cabinet despite contesting and winning just one seat.

Similarly, Jayant Chaudhry's Rashtriya Lok Dal (2 MPs) and Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal (one MP) were given Minister of State (MoS) berths while having less than 3% vote share.Republican Party of India's Ramdas Athawale, despite not contesting the elections, was also inducted as Minister of State.