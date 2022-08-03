Maharashtra Govt Led by Eknath Shinde Issued 751 Govt Resolutions in One Month

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde
(Photo: PTI)
Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has issued 751 government resolutions (GRs) within a month since Shinde took over as the chief minister of the state on 30 June, reported PTI, on Wednesday, 3 August.
While a maximum of 104 GRs have been issued by the Health Department, 24 resolutions were issued by the Medical Education Department.
In addition, the two-member state Cabinet comprising Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, has also issued resolutions relating to procuring additional loan for Metro-3 line and sanctioning of funds worth Rs 52 lakh for installing statue of late leader Balasaheb Desai.
The resolutions, which are publicly available at the government's official website, are approval orders which are given to sanction release of funds for various developmental works.
Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party had opposed a similar move carried out by the previous government soon after the political crisis following the rebellion of Sena's Shinde became public on 21 June.
Just days after the rebellion began in Shiv Sena, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi had gone on a spree, issuing 182 GRs between 20 June and 23 June. The erstwhile government headed by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had also issued 107 GRs on 17 June.
The state departments, which were mostly under the control of the Sena's ruling allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, had later gone ahead and approved release of thousands of crores for multiple developmental works.
An official from the state health department told PTI that these decisions will help the administration to carry out work.
"When there is a dedicated minister for a particular department, he or she can take a regular review of the execution of a decision. If there are some challenges in the implantation of a GR, it can be rectified and a new order/GR can be issued in a short time. Now, as there are only two ministers to take a review, the rectification will take much longer," he said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
