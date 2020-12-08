Old Letter Used To Divert Attention From Farmer Protests: Pawar

BJP Politicians React To Pawar’s Letter



Amid the controversy, at a press conference yesterday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan read portions of Pawar’s 2001 letter, accusing him of having double standards, reported NDTV.

"There is a need to amend APMC Act on lines of model APMC Act to encourage private sector investment in marketing, infrastructure and providing alternate competitive marketing channels in the overall interest of farmers, consumers and agriculture trade,” Chouhan read aloud.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "Sharad Pawar is also opposing the new farm laws. But when he was agriculture minister, he wrote to all Chief Ministers for 'private sector participation' in market infrastructure."

"The Opposition parties are opposing the Narendra Modi government for the sake of opposition, forgetting their own work in the past. In its 2019 poll manifesto, Congress promised to repeal the APMC Act and make trade of agriculture produce, including export, free from all restrictions," said Prasad, as quoted by NDTV.

Pawar maintains that the Centre’s agricultural laws were passed in the Parliament in haste, and that if the deadlock is not resolved, more farmers will join the protests, reported Times Now.