'Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Is COVID Positive': Congress Leader Kamal Nath

This comes after the state's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kamal Nath, who has been appointed as the party's observer for the state, said on Wednesday, 22 June, that he was unable to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the latter had tested positive for COVID-19.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

Published: undefined
