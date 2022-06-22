'Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Is COVID Positive': Congress Leader Kamal Nath

Uddhav Thackeray
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kamal Nath, who has been appointed as the party's observer for the state, said on Wednesday, 22 June, that he was unable to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the latter had tested positive for COVID-19.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)