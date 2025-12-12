How a Madurai Ritual Pushed India Into a Judiciary–Politics Collision

advertisement
The impeachment motion against Justice GR Swaminathan has opened a rare and combustible confrontation between India’s political class and its judiciary — one that tests the limits of constitutional morality, exposes deep ideological tensions in Tamil Nadu, and raises troubling questions about whether impeachment is being reimagined as a tool of political retaliation.
What should have remained a local, legal dispute over a small but symbolically charged ritual at the Thiruparankundram hill has now snowballed into a high-stakes national debate about judicial independence, political hypersensitivity, and the competing narratives around religious identity.
At the centre of the storm is Justice Swaminathan’s order from earlier this month, where he directed that a Hindu devotee be provided CISF protection to light a traditional lamp at the Deepathoon structure in Thiruparankundram, a hill revered both for the Subramaniya Swamy Temple and the Sikandar Badusha Dargah. For decades, the hill stood as a symbol of syncretic coexistence in Madurai’s cultural memory.
But recent years have turned it into a contested space, where competing religious claims, administrative ambiguities and political mobilisations have strained that delicate balance. Thus, when Justice Swaminathan ruled in favour of the petitioner, many in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government saw it not as a straightforward legal question, but as an incendiary order that could inflame communal passions.
Following it, the government swiftly moved a division bench against it, only to face a sharp setback. The bench not only upheld the judge’s order but also criticised the state for filing the appeal merely to escape contempt proceedings.
But in the foothills of Thiruparankundram, the narrative is far less dramatic than the one echoing in Delhi. Majority of the Temple priests across the State insist the ritual is routine, not inflammatory. N Mohammed Isbani, a resident of Madurai, who visits the Darga every year, argues that most of the local Muslims are not opposed to any lamp lighting. “What they oppose is the politicisation of the hill," he said.
According to Isbani, the residents of Tiruparankundram, beyond religious denominations, sees the annual Deepam lighting as a peaceful occassion, unless political leaders turn it into a flashpoint.
A retired police sub inspector, K Subramanian, who once handled the event, says the situation “needs sensitivity, not symbolism.”
None of these voices saw impeachment coming. None imagined a local ritual dispute would travel from a hilltop in Madurai to the halls of Parliament. And none understand how this legal quarrel suddenly became a battleground for national political narratives.
On 9 December, the DMK and allied INDIA bloc MPs initiated an impeachment motion, accusing Justice Swaminathan of displaying ideological bias, undermining communal harmony, and violating the constitutional duty of neutrality.
At least 107 MPs, including all DMK allies, Lok Sabha members, General Secretary of AICC Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, National President of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, NCP-SP'S Supriya Sule, IUML's Asaduddin Owaisi, and others, have signed the petition to impeach the Madras High Court Judge.
Following this, constitutional experts, retired judges, and senior lawyers have since been warning that what is being projected as a defence of secularism may in fact be a dangerous assault on judicial independence, especially because the motion is built not on evidence of corruption or misconduct, the usual grounds for impeachment, but almost entirely on disagreement with the judge’s reasoning in specific cases.
To understand the gravity of what is unfolding, it is essential to revisit how impeachment functions within India’s constitutional architecture. Impeaching a High Court or Supreme Court judge is intentionally onerous: it requires signatures from 100 Lok Sabha MPs or 50 Rajya Sabha MPs, followed by an inquiry committee, followed by a two-thirds majority in both Houses for the removal to take effect. It has been invoked only a handful of times in the nation’s history. No High Court judge has ever been removed by this process.
The framers envisioned impeachment as a last resort for addressing corruption, ethical failure, grave misconduct, or actions that fundamentally violate the dignity of judicial office.
If impeachment becomes a response to a judgment, constitutional jurists warn, the judiciary will enter a danger zone from which return is nearly impossible.
Speaking about this, a former Supreme Court judge, who hails from Tamil Nadu, said on the condition of anonymity, “If this motion is admitted even symbolically, the message to judges is clear: don’t upset the government. That is the death of judicial independence.”
He further stated that if judicial reasoning becomes grounds for impeachment, the bench’s independence collapses. “The moment a judgment becomes impeachable, the Constitution stops protecting the judiciary. This is a cliff we should never approach,” he said.
Arguing that DMK does not interfere in judicial freedom, the Deputy General Secretary of DMK and Rajaya Sabha MP Tiruchi N Siva, while speaking to The Quint, said that it is incorrect to claim that the INDIA bloc MPs initiated impeachment proceedings against Justice GR Swaminathan solely because of the Tirupparankundram case.
The DMK’s concern is not merely legal; it is deeply political, rooted in its long-standing project of Dravidian secularism and its hyper-sensitivity to any gesture that could appear to validate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) Hindutva line.
The Congress, which is part of the INDIA bloc, has tentatively backed the motion but finds itself in an uncomfortable ideological trap. Nationally, the BJP has already seized on the impeachment attempt to sharpen its narrative that the Congress alliance is “anti-Hindu,” accusing it of targeting a judge simply because he ruled favourably towards a Hindu devotee.
Indeed, the BJP appears to be the biggest political beneficiary of the crisis. In a state where the party is desperately trying to expand its ideological footprint, the impeachment motion offers it a potent narrative weapon. BJP leaders argue that the DMK is “intimidating the judiciary,” “punishing a judge for a religiously sensitive order,” and “playing with Hindu pride to strengthen its secular optics.”
Commenting on the issue, BJP Spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy, told The Quint that the issue is being politicised by the DMK and its allies, and it appears to be driven by electoral calculations ahead of the Assembly elections.
In Tamil Nadu, a state where the BJP has historically struggled to make inroads, a controversy of this kind offers a rare wedge issue. By positioning itself as the defender of devotees against an “anti-Hindu” political order, it hopes to push its narrative deeper into urban and semi-urban sections, especially among younger Hindu voters increasingly exposed to national Hindutva discourse.
For the DMK, therefore, the impeachment motion is politically high-risk. While it may consolidate minority support, it opens the door for the BJP and its allies to recast a local administrative dispute as a cultural war.
Substantiating it, Shankar said that with Home Minister Amit Shah openly rejecting the impeachment move, the motion is almost certain to be buried by the Speaker, just like the Deepak Misra episode.
“Legally, it will amount to little. Politically, it may prove costlier than the DMK realises. The party has managed to antagonise large sections of the judiciary, inviting the risk of judicial setbacks on multiple fronts and in its zeal to signal that it will go to any extent to champion Muslim interests, the DMK and Congress has effectively written off the majority Hindu vote bank, walking straight into the BJP’s trap.”
But the political theatre around the impeachment motion obscures a more fundamental concern: what this moment means for India’s judicial future. If impeachment becomes a tool for punishing judicial reasoning, it threatens to chill judicial courage in sensitive areas.
When asked whether the BJP is dragging judiciary for its political benefits, Narayan Tirupathy denied it, saying “The matter is being unnecessarily politicised only by the DMK and its allies, creating divisions instead of ensuring lawful compliance. Any attempt to undermine a judge or the judiciary on grounds unrelated to judicial conduct threatens the principles of judicial independence. Such actions amount to an intrusion into judicial freedom and weaken the delicate balance between the branches of government.”
Countering it, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said, “Our Constitution rests on three pillars: the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary. When one of these pillars malfunctions, it becomes the responsibility of the others to intervene and correct the course.”
Speaking on the legal perspective to The Quint, senior advocate Srinivasaragavan, who practices at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, said “Judicial independence is not a theoretical concept. It is a practical safeguard against the misuse of power. When a judge issues an order that displeases the government, the Constitution is meant to shield him or her from retaliation. But if that shield weakens even symbolically, the balance of power shifts decisively towards the political executive.”
Meanwhile, a section of senior advocates practising in the Madras High Court and its Bench at Madurai coming in rescue of Justice Swaminathan had submitted a memorandum to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, on 12 December.
In the memorandum, pointing out the number of cases disposed of by Justice Swaminathan from taking oath as High Court judge, totalling 1,26,426 cases, including 73,505 main cases in eight years, they stated that the Motion of Impeachment as a direct attempt to destabilise the Judiciary in India through high-handed application of one of the most extraordinary provisions of the Constitution of India.
They sought to reject the Motion of Impeachment in limine by applying the principles of Articles 124(4) and 217 of the Constitution of India read with the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.
In a recently released statement in solidarity with Justice Swaminathan, 56 signatories consisting of two former Supreme Court judges, five High Court Chief Justices and 49 High Court Judges have given a call to "Protect the Independece of the Judiciary."
Even if the motion fails, as most legal experts expect it will, the damage may already be done. A precedent has been set: that impeachment can be invoked over a judicial order. That alone is enough to reshape how judges approach politically sensitive cases in the future. For India, a country grappling with deepening polarisation and increasingly frequent conflicts over religious identity, the consequences of suh a shift could be long-lasting.
This impeachment motion may well fade away as a legislative footnote. But the warning it carries that judicial independence must be guarded from majoritarian and governmental pressure, will linger. At a time when India’s social fabric is already strained, the last thing the Constitution can afford is to let its judiciary become another battleground for political signalling.
(Vinodh Arulappan is an independent journalist with over 15 years of experience covering Tamil Nadu politics, socio-culture issues, courts, and crime in newspapers, television, and digital platforms.)