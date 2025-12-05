Explained: How a Lamp-Lighting Court Order Lit a Political Fire in Tamil Nadu

He further questioned, “When will the DMK stop pitting people against each other to further their appeasement politics? Will they follow the court orders, at least now, or resort to their usual theatrics?”

Tamilisai Soundararajan, senior BJP leader and former governor of Telegana and Puducherry, said, “Any verdict in favour of a group that appealed to light the lamp at this temple should have been respected, and protection should have been provided. It is just for a single day, it is not for the entire year, and it is the right of Hindus to light the lamp there. This has been a long-standing struggle; it is not a recent issue as some are portraying. Hindus have been fighting for their right to light the lamp at this temple for many years”

On the other hand, ruling-party aligned voices and several secular and Left-leaning parties have warned that enforcing the lamp-lighting at Deepathoon could provoke communal conflict. They contend that maintaining existing administrative practices is the prudent course to preserve social harmony. Some also criticised the court order as "insensitive to ground realities", and argued that religious traditions should evolve in deference to communal peace.

The controversy deepened when the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the pro-Dravidian outfits escalated its attack, not on the state administration or the police, but directly on the judiciary. VCK leaders lashed out at Justice Swaminathan, accusing him of triggering communal unrest through a “reckless and insensitive” judgment.