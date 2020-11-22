Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Holds First ‘Gau’ Cabinet Meeting

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually chaired the first Gau Cabinet meeting on Sunday, 22 November, ANI reported. The newly constituted ‘Gau’ (Cow) cabinet in Madhya Pradesh aims to make the state independent and self-reliant by basing it on the cow, eventually improving and bolstering the economy, according to a report by NDTV. At Sunday’s virtual meeting, CM Chouhan wished all participants virtually on the festival of Gopasthami, which is dedicated to Lord Krishna and cows. This meeting took place after the CM announced the set-up of a separate ‘cabinet’ for the promotion of the cow last week.