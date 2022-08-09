Lok Sabha Member Arun Sao Appointed As Chhattisgarh BJP President

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 9 August, appointed Bilaspur Lok Sabha member Arun Sao as the Chhattisgarh party president as it looks to rev up its organisational machinery in the Congress-ruled state ahead of the Assembly polls due next year.

Sao (53), an Other Backward Class (OBC) member, has replaced prominent tribal leader and former Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who was leading the state BJP since June 2020.

Sao had long worked for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2019.