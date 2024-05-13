Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Phase 4 Polling Underway; Owaisi, Naidu Cast Vote

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live Updates: Stay with The Quint for all the latest news on Phase 4 polling.
(Photo: The Quint)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Polling for the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections started at 7:00 am on Monday, 13 May with 96 constituencies and 1,717 candidates across 10 states and Union Territories in the fray.
These include, 25 constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh and 17 constituencies in Telangana which will vote in a single phase, along with some constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the key candidates who are in fray are Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad, and Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Berhampore.
Over 17.70 crore voters, including 8.97 crore men and 8.73 crore women electors, are eligible to cast a vote in Phase 4.
17 seats in Telangana will complete polling in a single phase.
Srinagar will be witnessing a triangular fight between J&K National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party.
TMC's Mahua Moitra is up against BJP’s Amrita Roy from Krishnagar in West Bengal. In Baharampur, Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is up against former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan of the TMC.
AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi shows his inked finger along with his family members after casting his vote at Vattapally polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote.
People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir
Enthusiasm was seen among the voters in the fourth phase of voting in Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.
Early morning electors queue at Model polling station (Jalangi Bhavan) Krishnanagar, Nadia district West Bengal.
In Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh, aware voters reached the polling booth and long queues were seen to vote
People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu caste his vote in Guntur, after which, he told reporters, "It is our responsibility to cast our vote and demand a bright future. 100% (TDP will come to power in the state)."
Voting for Assembly elections and the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is taking place simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh today.
After casting his vote in Hyderabad, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy told reporters, "...Polling day is declared a holiday so that you all can cast your vote. Do not consider it a regular holiday...Dr APJ Abdul Kalam used to say that voting is a fundamental right and it is a responsibility...Please go out and vote for the country's development, security, and welfare."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cast his vote at a polling station in Ujjain.
Congress MP and party candidate from Berhampore (West Bengal) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters, "We are going to win and there is no doubt about that. I am extremely confident. Some isolated incidents have taken place at about 4-5 places. We are also going to file a complaint."
He added that he is competing with BJP and TMC, and not with any individual. "TMC should not have nominated Yusuf Pathan from here, it is useless," he told the media.
AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad.
After casting his vote, Owaisi told reporters, "Every election cannot be the same as it was 5 years ago. The challenges are different, issues are different. This is a very important, historic parliamentary election in our country..."
BJP's Madhavi Latha and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav are contesting from Hyderabad constituency.
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote in Kadapa.
Congress's YS Sharmila (current MP), TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy are contesting elections from this seat.
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu cast their vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
After casting his vote in Lakhisari in BIhar, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh told news agency ANI, "I want to appeal to the voters of Bihar that they must go out and vote. One vote can cause the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and every vote can help Narendra Modi win more than 400 seats. Your one vote will give strength to the poor..."
Actors Allu Arjun and Jr NTR arrive at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast their vote.
After casting his vote, Allu Arjun appealed to citizens: "Please cast your vote. Today is the most crucial day for the next 5 years. There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote."
As polling for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, as well as Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha began today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter) to come out and cast their votes. He wrote:
"In today’s 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 states and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!"
Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections has begun. Voting has also begun for Assembly elections for all 175 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats in Odisha.
From Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha joined the distinguished list of women leaders of the BJP. She is hoping to defeat the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. An obscure personality till about a few months back, Madhavi Latha has shot into national prominence in just a couple of weeks.
Breathless fans of the BJP seem confident that she will do what is seemingly impossible: win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat which has been an AIMIM and Owaisi fiefdom for about 40 years.
Can Latha dent Owaisi's prospects?
Read Sutanu Guru's ground report for from the high-profile seat.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, often considered a maverick in Delhi circles, is one of the tallest leaders in Berhampore and the district of Murshidabad in recent years.
As he campaigned around the constituency, in a pressed linen shirt and a fedora, Adhir threw candies from his jeep to those lining the streets. It's a party for the children and has been his trademark campaigning style.
"We used to go to his campaigns as a kid because we would get chocolates. I'm 29 now and he's been doing this forever", says Berhampore resident Md. Rafi.
As Chowdhury fights for a sixth term as Member of Parliament from the Berhampore seat, The Quint gets you the mood from the ground.
"Till Marathas don't get reservation, every politician is banned from entering the village. Give us reservation and then you can enter," reads a signboard erected outside Gangapur village, about 60 kms from Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad).
A board like the one erected outside Gangapur is a common sighting outside scores of villages in the Marathwada region where the most pressing issue this election is Maratha reservation.
The community, which is now more united and stronger on the demands than before, can solely decide the fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led 'Mahayuti' alliance in Maharashtra this Lok Sabha election.
The Quint gets you the mood of Marathwada.
The video of cars crushing the farmers on Tikunia road in Lakhimpur Kheri went viral back then, the farmers were wrapping up their protest against deputy chief minister's Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit amid the now-repealed farm laws, but for some, it was a fatal death.
This included four farmers, one journalist, two BJP workers and the driver.
The vehicle which mauled the farmers allegedly belonged to Ashish Mishra, son of BJP MP and Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni.
Adding insult the injury of the victims' families, almost two and half years later, the main accused Ashish Mishra is out on bail and-Ajay Mishra Teni, has been renominated by the BJP from the Lakhimpur Kheri Lok Sabha constituency. It votes on 13 May in the fourth phase of polling.
The Quint travelled to Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich and Dhaurehra to meet the families.
In 2019, Jaleel's victory in the constituency, with a very close margin of over 4,000 votes, came as a surprise to many. He became the only Lok Sabha MP from his party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to win other than party chief Asaduddin Owaisi who won Hyderabad.
He also became the first Muslim MP to win from the constituency in 40 years.
This time, however, the battle is tougher with the Shiv Sena split making it a three-way fight between Jaleel, Khaire, and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Sandipan Bhumre.
On 'Badi Badi Baatein', AIMIM leader and Sambhaji Nagar MP Imtiaz Jaleel talks about party being accused of splitting Opposition's votes, why he thinks and the party was kept out of INDIA bloc, and why he thinks the BJP will not be able to fulfil the '400 paar' promise.
Out of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, 13 will vote in the fourth phase of the elections. Watch The Quint's ground report from Lakhimpur Kheri where BJP's Ajay Mishra Teni is fighting against Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Verma and Bahujan Samaj Party's Anshay Kalra.
In October 2021, when four Sikh farmers and a journalist were run over by an SUV in the Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri. The car was owned by Ajay Mishra Teni, and his son is an accused in the case.
The first, second, and third phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections witnessed a dip in the voter turnout as compared to 2019 general election.
As per data by the Election Commission of India (ECI) phase 1 saw a turnout of 66.1 percent, while phase 2 and three saw 66.7 and 65.68 percent turnout respectively.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)