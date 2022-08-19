Liquor Trader Paid Rs 1 Crore to Manish Sisodia’s Aide, Claims CBI in FIR

A liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore to a company managed by an associate of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has claimed in its FIR on alleged corruption in the framing and implementation of the excise policy 2021-22.

The agency, which carried out raids at Sisodia's official residence in central Delhi and 20 other locations in seven states and Union territories on Friday, named 15 people in its FIR registered on August 17 under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.