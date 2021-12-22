Kolkata Civic Poll Results: Where is BJP Going Wrong in Bengal?

However, the electoral defeat of the BJP seemed to have broken the confidence of its workers, coupled with the subsequent whitewash in the bypolls.

Kolkata is a well-known TMC fortress. In the last 21 years, they have been running the KMC for 16 years. Even during the Left Front regime, TMC defeated them in Kolkata in the 2000 and 2010 elections. According to the 2021 Assembly General Elections, TMC led in 132 of the 144 wards in KMC.