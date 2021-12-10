As KMC Elections Draw Close, BJP’s Campaign Woes Intensify

On the day of filing my nomination, only my election agent went along with me, who I had fixed. No one else. After that, no one from the party took my calls. Two days later, no one came along with me on the day of scrutiny. I was all alone. When I saw the other parties, I felt hurt and helpless. I didn’t go for the scrutiny, waited in the building until the end of the day and eventually withdrew my nomination.

Mumtaz Ali, ex-BJP candidate