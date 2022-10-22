Kheda Flogging Victims File Case in Gujarat HC Against Local Police Officers

The submissions have been made before the bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri.

The petitioners, who are all from Matar Taluka, are:

62-year-old Jahirmiya Malek

45-year-old Maksudabanu Malek

23-year-old Sahadmiya Malek

24-year-old Sakilmiya Malek

25-year-old Shahidraja Malek

The respondents in the petition are:

A V Parmar, Inspector, LCB (Local Crime Branch)

D B Kumavat, Sub Inspector, LCB

H M Rabari, Sub Inspector, Matar police station

Kanaksinh Laxmansinh Dabhi, Head Constable, LCB

Mahesh Rabari, Head Constable, LCB

Jayesh Rabari, Head Constable, LCB

Ruturajsinh Gopalsinh Parmar, Head Constable, LCB

Ashwin, Head Constable, LCB

Vanrajsinh Bhagubhai, Head Constable, LCB

Arjunsinh, Head Constable, LCB

Vishnu Harjibhai Rabari, Constable, Matar police station

Rajubhai Rameshbhai Dabhi, Constable, LCB

Mahipatsinh Bhagwatsinh Chauhan, Constable, Matar police station

Office of the SP Kheda

and the IG (Ahmedabad range)

The petition even mentioned the MLA of Matar constituency, who it claims, "had arrived at the court with 200 other persons who then indulged in sloganeering during the production of the petitioners." The man in question is Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki.

Additionally, senior advocate I H Syed, on behalf of the petitioners, told the high court, "The policemen themselves made the videos and put them on social media. In a police van, they (the flogging victims) were brought from the police station, each person was taken out, beaten and was then put in the police vehicle… in full public view, this is what happened. This is a complete violation (of Dilip K Basu v State of West Bengal)."