Gujarat: In Vadodara's Savli, Communal Clashes Erupt Over Green & Saffron Flags

During the late hours of Saturday (1 October) and the early hours of Sunday (2 October), clashes erupted between Hindus and Muslims over the hoisting of flags on an electric pole in the town of Savli near Vadodara, Gujarat.

Police Sub Inspector (PSI) A R Mahida told The Quint that 40 people had been arrested after the clashes that took place in a vegetable market, with more than a dozen from each community. Subsequently, they were all released.

The police removed both the saffron and the green flags that were hoisted on the electric pole.