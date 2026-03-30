Hidden BJP & RSS Link to Propaganda Films? Truth Behind 10 'Political' Movies

We have already discussed producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah's remarks giving credit to the RSS for the film. But the connection doesn't end there.

The director of The Kerala Story 2 is Kamakhya Narayan Singh. In 2025, he made a documentary titled Demography is Destiny, claiming that the Muslim population in India would surpass that of Hindus. Now, these claims are completely baseless, and have been debunked through research. But that is besides the point. What matters for us here is that the producer of this documentary is Ravindra Sanghvi, who is associated with the RSS. He has been the Vibhag Sanghachalak of RSS Mumbai.

Vipul Shah is also the producer of Bastar: The Naxal Story.

There have also been reports that Vipul Shah gave Rs 1 crore in two separate donations to a Kerala-based Hindutva organisation in 2023 - Aarsha Vidya Samajam, which claims to "rescue" Hindu women who have been forcibly converted to Islam.

However, the yoga centres affiliated with the organisation have been accused of torturing and forcibly confining women, according to The News Minute report.

Similar allegations were made by Hadiya (originally Akhila Ashokan), a Hindu woman who had married a Muslim man by her own free will. Their marriage was annulled after her father approached the court but it was later restored by the Supreme Court.