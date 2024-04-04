2024 Pro-Hindutva Films Were Funded By BJP-Linked People, Promoted by BJP Netas

The build-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has seen the release of a number of Hindi films that seem to promote a clear pro-Hindutva or pro-BJP narrative: 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', 'JNU: Jahangir National University', 'Article 370', 'Mai Atal Hoon', to name a few.

This list also includes a bunch of lesser known movies that have come out or are scheduled to come out, such as 'Bengal 1947', 'Razakar' and 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra'.

The political narrative that these films end up building, is no doubt important. But it is only one part of the story. The Quint dived deeper into how these films were made and promoted and we found that:

Many of these films are made by people with clear connections to the BJP and, in one case, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). BJP leaders and office bearers, and in some cases BJP-led state governments, are actively involved in promoting these films

We will establish both these aspects in this story.