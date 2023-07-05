‘Kept Father in the Dark’: Supriya Sule on Events of 2 July Before Ajit’s Coup

Three days after Ajit Pawar declared a war against Sharad Pawar by splitting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and taking oath as the new deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, both factions issued whips to their respective supporting MLAs to attend 'party meetings' called by the respective chiefs.

While the show of strength by both factions unfolded in Mumbai with still no clarity on the exact number of MLAs supporting Ajit Pawar, NCP leader Supriya Sule in an interview detailed the events that took place on the morning of 2 July ahead of her cousin's oath-taking ceremony.

In a conversation with to The Times of India (TOI), the NCP working President and Sharad Pawar's daughter said that she did attend the meeting of MLAs called by Ajit Pawar on Sunday assuming that it was to discuss the elections to the party president of the state since Ajit had expressed his wish to resign as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and wanted a post in the party.