Sharad Pawar Vs Ajit Pawar LIVE: Clarity on Numbers Expected in Meetings Today
(Photo: PTI)
Sharad Pawar Vs Ajit Pawar LIVE Updates: Three days after Ajit Pawar declared a war against Sharad Pawar by splitting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and taking oath as the new deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, both factions have issued whips to their respective supporting MLAs to attend 'party meetings' called by the respective chiefs.
While Ajit has already started functioning as the deputy CM and taken care of responsibilities at the Mantralaya, the Sharad Pawar faction is confident that the former's faction is in minority. With neither sides having given a clear figure of the number of MLAs supporting them yet, the two meetings in Mumbai are expected to bring forth the exact numbers.
Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar on Tuesday held a meeting with the nine NCP leaders who took oath as ministers, ahead of the meeting of the state cabinet in which the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis attempted a show of unity.
NCP supporters of Sharad Pawar faction shout slogans outside the Y B Chavan Centre ahead of a party meeting, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar groups of NCP supporters at party office, in Nashik, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar groups of NCP supporters at party office, in Nashik, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar holds a cabinet meeting at Mantralay, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 4, 2023
NCP chief Sharad Pawar in a meeting with Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole and others, at YB Chavan Center in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Maharashtra Chief Miniter Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and others releases a booklet, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The booklet highlights important decisions taken by the Eknath Shinde-led government in the last one year.
Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with NCP leaders and others at Maharashtra Assembly to attend the Cabinet meeting, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
While the whip for the Sharad Pawar faction was issued by Jitendra Awhad, the whip for the Ajit Pawar faction was issued by Anil Bhaidas Patil.
Ajit faction leader and NCP working president Praful Patel on Tuesday said that they have the support of "over 40 MLAs."
Jayant Patil, the state NCP chief according to the Sharad Pawar faction, said on Tuesday that barring the nine ministers who took oath on Sunday, the party has the support of all remaining 44.
With 53 MLAs in the Assembly, Ajit Pawar needs to have the support of at least 36 MLAs to not face action under the anti-defection law.
There is a growing school of thought that Sunday’s rebellion in the NCP is somehow linked to the other side of Pawar’s politics – commanding presence in the cooperative sector for which the state is well-known. From agriculture to dairy, micro-finance to banking and more, the cooperative sector has a wide and deep presence across the state with lakhs of people involved in its networks in one way or another.
NCP leaders Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh, Praful Patel, and Rajendra Shingne have reached YB Chavan centre in Mumbai to attend the meeting to be chaired by Sharad Pawar.
Nine ministers who joined the the Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday after the Ajit Pawar-led NCP split the party are all present at the venue in Bandra where a meeting of the faction is scheduled.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will hold a meeting of supporting MLAs and MPs at 1:00 pm today.
With neither sides having given a clear figure of the number of MLAs supporting them yet, the two meetings in Mumbai are expected to bring forth the exact numbers.
While the Ajit faction claims to have submitted a letter of support of 43 MLAs to the Governor, at least three MLAs have publicly claimed so far that they were misled into signing it.
Ajit faction leader and NCP working president Praful Patel on Tuesday said that they have the support of "over 40 MLAs."
Jayant Patil, the state NCP chief according to the Sharad Pawar faction, said on Tuesday that barring the nine ministers who took
With neither sides having given a clear figure of the number of MLAs supporting them yet, both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions have issued whips to respective supporting MLAs to attend 'party meetings' called by the respective chiefs in Mumbai.
While Sharad Pawar will chair the meeting at Mumbai's YB Chavan centre, Ajit Pawar will hold it in Bandra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)