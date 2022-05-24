Karnataka MLC Polls: BJP High Command Ignores Yediyurappa’s Son BY Vijayendra

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 24 May, announced its candidates for the biennial elections for the Karnataka Legislative Council on 3 June.
Ignoring the recommendation made by party’s Karnataka unit to field former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, the central leadership announced the candidature of former Deputy Chief Minister and party vice president Laxman Savadi, party’s state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and President of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayaswamy.
However, the leadership has decided against giving ticket to Vijayendra, as it wants to field him as a candidate during the 2023 Assembly elections, as per party sources quoted by news agency PTI.
The high command has also announced ticket for Basavaraj Horatti, who recently joined from Janata Dal (Secular). He will be the BJP candidate for Karnataka West Teacher's constituency.
While Hemalatha Nayak has involved herself in organisational activities of the saffron party, Laxmana Savadi has been given ticket under Lingayat quota and Party State Secretary Keshavaprasad is a OBC candidate.
Meanwhile, Congress has allotted tickets to M Nagaraj Yadav and K Adbul Jabbar.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)