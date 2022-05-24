Karnataka MLC Polls: BJP High Command Ignores Yediyurappa’s Son BY Vijayendra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 24 May, announced its candidates for the biennial elections for the Karnataka Legislative Council on 3 June.

Ignoring the recommendation made by party’s Karnataka unit to field former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, the central leadership announced the candidature of former Deputy Chief Minister and party vice president Laxman Savadi, party’s state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and President of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayaswamy.