Many 'Unseen Hands, Organisations' Behind Hubballi Violence: Karnataka Home Min

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday, 22 April, said that many "unseen hands" including “certain organisations” were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, adding that they will be brought to justice.

He also said that the government was contemplating on controlling activities of such organisations — without naming them — including imposing a ban on them.

"The Hubballi incident was to incite large-scale violence there, as our police acted immediately, the situation was brought under control in a couple of hours. The Maulvi (who allegedly instigated the mob) was arrested on Thursday, investigations are on to find who were behind the incident and organisations that were involved," Jnanendra said.