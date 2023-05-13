Laxman Savadi, ex-Dy CM Of Karnataka Who Quit BJP To Join Cong, Wins Athani

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Karnataka former deputy chief minister and BJP leader Laxman Savadi, who joined the Congress last month after being sidelined by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won the Athani seat in Belagavi with a margin of 76,122 votes.

Savadi defeated the BJP's Mahesh Kumathalli.

Savadi had stepped down from the primary membership of the BJP after the saffron party denied him a ticket in the 10 May elections to the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly.