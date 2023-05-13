2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections: How Did The Turncoats Perform?

In the run up to the polls, several leaders across board switched sides and ditched their parties.
Trends for the Election Commission for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections indicate a comfortable victory for the Congress party.
Here, The Quint looks at how the results are looking for turncoats in the state.
The former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Hubballi – Dharwad Central, Shettar is trailing at his bastion by over 20,000 votes.
One of BJP’s prominent leaders in Karnataka and a face of Lingayat community, Shettar left the party after he was denied a ticket.
Laxman Savadi, another leader who jumped ship to the Congress from BJP, is leading in the Athani Assembly constituency by a margin of over 25,000 votes. BJP candidate Mahesh Kumathalli, who had shifted from the Congress to the BJP, is trailing in the constituency.
Savadi served as the deputy CM of Karnataka between August 2019 to July 2021.
Interestingly, Kumathalli who is contesting on a BJP ticket was previously with the Congress.
In Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district, Congress' Kiran Kumar is leading with a slender margin of less than 2,000 votes against JD(S) leader Suresh Baabu.
Kumar quit the BJP and joined Congress in February 2023. He is from an RSS background.
Chikkamagaluru seat is witnessing a tight contest between HD Thammaiah from the Congress and CT Ravi of the BJP. Thammaiah previously worked as an aide to Ravi before switching sides to the Congress.
MP Kumaraswamy, a former BJP leader, quit the party to join JD(S) after he was denied ticket from Mudigere. Kumaraswamy, however, is trailing by a margin of over 7,000 votes against the Congress and BJP candidates in the constituency.
