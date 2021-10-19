Karnataka Congress Withdraws Tweet Calling PM Modi 'Angootha Chhaap' After Row

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BJP4India)
A tweet posted by the Karnataka Congress on Monday, 18 October, sparked controversy after it referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'angootha chhaap' or illiterate.
"Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too. People who chose to beg for a living despite beggary being prohibited are today pushing citizens to beggary. Country is suffering because of "#angoothachhaap modi," the Karnataka Congress had tweeted in Kannada on Monday.
"I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable prerequisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn," he said.
BJP Karnataka spokesperson Malavika Avinash, retaliating to the tweet, said "only the Congress could stoop so low," NDTV reported.
The Karnataka Congress' remark comes at a time when the state Assembly bypolls for two seats, Sindagi and Hangal, are fast-approaching. The by-elections, to be held on 30 October, will see the BJP contesting under the leadership of the recently-instated Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)