Amid Tears, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Announces Resignation

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday, 26 July, announced his resignation.
He also thanked the central leadership and said he would meet the governor shortly.
Promising that he will do everything to keep the BJP in power in the state, Yediyurappa said that he had to pass several tests of time during his term and faced the COVID-9 crisis successfully.
"In the country, Karnataka was one of the states that stood out to fight COVID-19. Even PM Modi had said this. The BJP has entrusted me with responsibility in all circumstances," he said, adding that he will work on taking the party forward.
Yediyurappa on Sunday, 25 July, had said that the final decision will be made public on Monday morning, following a programme to mark two years of his government, saying that he will 'take an appropriate decision on the same'.
Hours later, on Sunday evening, however, he was quoted by media reports as saying, “Nothing has come till now.”
Yediyurappa said that he believed in the leadership of BJP Chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Modi.
He also thanked the people for supporting him through the challenges he faced.
Commenting on the possibility of appointing a Dalit CM, he stated that he was not the one who appointed his successor. “It is the high command.”
Published: 26 Jul 2021,12:07 PM IST