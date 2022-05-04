CM Bommai Doing 'Commendable Work', No Change in Leadership: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
Photo: Accessed by The Quint
Amidst speculations over leadership change in Karnataka, former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday, 3 May, said that CM Basavaraj Bommai is doing ‘commendable work’ and there are no plans to change the leadership in the State.
Yediyurappa said, “There won't be a leadership change according to me. Basavaraj Bommai is doing a commendable work. As far I know, there is no change in Chief Minister in the state."
CM Bommai has faced backlash form all political quarters for maintaining silence over communal issues with right wing organisations instigating communal violence, reported NDTV.
Rumors of a leadership change were fuelled by the controversial suicide of a contractor and his bribery allegations against Union Minister KS Eshwarappa, who eventually was forced to step down from his post.
Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP government has taken a hit with the former minister’s alleged involvement in the contractor suicide case and the confirmation of bribery allegation from the State’s contractor lobby.
Karnataka BJP chief Arun Singh also clarified that CM Bommai would continue in his post and there are no plans of changing the leadership.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, 3 May, Arun Singh maintained that, Bommai is a common man's CM.
"Even people want him to continue in his position. There is no answer for questions framed out of imagination. The issue of change of leadership in Karnataka is a matter of surmise," he said.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
