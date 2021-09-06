Karnataka Civic Polls: BJP Gets Clear Majority in 2 of 3 Municipal Corporations

According to the Karnataka State Election Commission officials, in the 58-seat Belagavi, the BJP won 35 seats, Congress 10, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM got one seat and 12 seats saw independents win. In the 82-seat Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation, BJP won 39 seats, Congress 33, AIMIM 3, JD(S) one, and independents bagged six seats. In Kalaburagi municipal corporation, the elections took place for 55 seats, out of which Congress won 27, BJP 23, JD(S) four and independent one seat.

Going by the indications of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP, JD(S) and an independent may join hands in Kalaburagi, a BJP insider claimed. He also did not rule out the possibility of a breakaway group of Congress emerging to support the BJP.

Meanwhile, CM Bommai claimed the election to be a victory and a “sample test” of his government.