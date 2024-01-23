'Beacon of Social Justice': Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna Posthumously

The Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, has been conferred upon socialist leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, according to a post by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 23 January.

"I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).