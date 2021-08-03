Opposition Breakfast to Cycle Protest: Script Behind Rahul Gandhi's Recent Moves

Rahul is no doubt the most popular leader within the Congress and also enjoys acceptability among key allies like DMK, RJD and JMM. However, he has kept a distance with other Opposition parties. The equation with these entities has been led by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and managed by senior Congress leaders acting as emissaries.

It is significant that Rahul Gandhi is now trying to anchor these efforts and Tuesday's breakfast meet was a major step in that direction.

Last month, he had been part of another meeting with Opposition MPs. There was a slight difference between that meeting and Tuesday's breakfast. The earlier meeting was a smaller one and Rahul preferred to remain on the sidelines and let other Opposition parties have their say. Tuesday's breakfast meet was Rahul's show and was meant to showcase him as the face of a united Opposition face.

The Congress managed to secure the attendance of parties that have broadly been on its side in the past few months. Besides UPA constituents like DMK, RJD, JMM, IUML and KCM, the meeting also included representatives from prominent Opposition parties like the TMC, Samajwadi Party, CPI(M) and CPI besides the Congress' non-UPA ally in Maharashtra - the Shiv Sena. These also happen to be parties that have been signatories to joint letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on key issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and the farm laws.

Parties like Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party - which are trying to project an equidistance from both Congress and BJP - stayed away.

A few others like the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen were not invited by the Congress, though it isn't clear if this was due to ideological differences or the number of MPs.