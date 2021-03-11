Jose Mani Faction of Kerala Cong (M) Declares Candidates for Polls

Dennis Antony, who had resigned from the Congress and joined Kerala Congress (M), will contest from Chalakudy. He is a former Chalakudy block panchayat president. Professor KI Antony, a top member of the party, will contest from Thodupuzha.

Other candidates include advocate Job Michael from Changanassery, Babu Joseph from Perumbavoor, party General Secretary advocate Pramod Narayan from Ranni, Dr Sindhumol Jacob from Piravom, and Saji Kuttyanimattom from Irikkur.

Notably, the party has not declared its candidate from Kuttiadi constituency in Kozhikode, which the Left front has allotted to the Jose faction. This comes after protests by CPI(M) members in the region.