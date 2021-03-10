Groupism by Leaders: Kerala Congress Leader PC Chacko Quits Party

In a jolt to the Congress, senior leader PC Chacko resigned from the party on Wednesday, 10 March.
“I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi,” he said, reported news agency ANI.
Addressing the media, Chacko said that he had been deliberating on the decision for a while.
“I had been deliberating upon this decision for past many days. I come from Kerala where there is no Congress party as such. There are two parties - Congress (I) & Congress (A). It is a coordination committee of two parties functioning as KPCC,” he said, added ANI.
Beginning his political career in the Kerala Students Union, Chacko was once the Indian Youth Congress state president. He was first elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Piravam constituency in 1980 and was appointed as the Minister for Industries in EK Nayanar’s Cabinet.
Chacko was a Member of Parliament from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat between 2009-2014.
He was also the chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the alleged scam in the grant of 2G spectrum and telecom license from 1998 to 2009.
Published: 10 Mar 2021,02:36 PM IST