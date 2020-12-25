Jolt For Nitish’s JD(U) in Arunachal As 6 MLAs Jump Ship to BJP

The JD(U) MLAs who switched sides are Talem Taboh from Rumgong Assembly Constituency, Hayeng Mangfi (Chayang Tajo), Jikke Tako (Tali), Dorjee Wangdi Kharma (Kalaktang), Dongru Siongju (Bomdila) and Kanggong Taku from Mariyang-Geku constituency, the Assembly bulletin said.

On 26 November, the JD(U) had issued showcause notices to three of the MLAs for "anti-party activities" and suspended them. This was after the six defecting MLAs elected Talem Taboh as the legislature party chief, allegedly without the knowledge of the party leadership.

The PPA MLA was also suspended by his party earlier this month.

"We have accepted their letters conveying the intention to join the party," BJP's Arunachal Pradesh president B R Waghe said.

In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections, the JD(U) won seven out of the fifteen seats it contested and emerged as the second-largest party after the BJP, which bagged 41 seats. After the defections, the BJP has 48 MLAs in the 60-member house while the JD(U) is left with just one.

Congress and the National People's Party (NPP) have four members each.

(With inputs from PTI)