Uddhav 'Forced' to Support NDA-Backed Murmu for Prez Polls: Yashwant Sinha

On 12 July, Thackeray, who was initially supporting Sinha, declared that he would support Murmu in elections to the office of the President of India.

Addressing the media, Thackeray said earlier that "nobody pressurised me in any manner."

Further, he had expressed that considering the political situation in the state, the party should have opposed Murmu but the Shiv Sena has always risen above politics for the country's good.