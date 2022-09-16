Jignesh Mevani Gets 6 Months in Jail in 2016 Case Months Ahead of Gujarat Polls

Mevani and his associates were arrested on charges of rioting and damaging public property.
An Ahmedabad court on Friday, 16 September, sentenced Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and 18 others to six months in jail in connection with a case about a protest at Gujarat University in 2016, Live Law reported.
Mevani and his associates of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikari Manch were arrested on charges of rioting and damaging public property.
The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as other sections of the Gujarat Police Act.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate PN Goswami suspended their sentence till 17 October so that they could file appeals.
Mevani won the 2017 Assembly election from Vadgam as an Independent candidate with Congress' support. Congress later made him a working president of its Gujarat unit.
