'Media Backed Unfair Demand': Exam Cancelled, Scores in Jharkhand Now Lose Jobs

The JSSC-CGL exam, conducted in January 2024, came after a wait of nine years, during which the government kept issuing and withdrawing notifications for it.

It was first set in motion under the Raghubar Das government in 2015. The first recruitment advertisement came in 2016, but the exam was postponed, followed by further delays in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Exam dates were announced in 2022 and 2023, but the tests were never conducted. The exam was finally held in January 2024, only to be cancelled after the question paper and answer key allegedly leaked on social media before the test. While JSSC chairman Neeraj Sinha later resigned, the recruitment process was again stalled by the Lok Sabha elections. The re-exam finally took place in September 2024.

However, the appointments came only after a year-long legal battle, following which the court directed that the positions be filled.

While pronouncing its judgment, the court had ordered that the investigation be completed within six months, and that if any appointed candidates were found guilty, only their appointments should be nullified.