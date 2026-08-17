Cases to Arrests: Murky Past of TDPL, Firm at Centre of Jharkhand Exam Crisis

Strike up a conversation with any student at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, where protests against alleged irregularities in public service examinations have continued for over three weeks, and they would list a set of allegations:

"OMR sheets were manipulated..."

"Abhay Tiwari was running a nexus..."

"Officials were bribed..."

Among a series of allegations and demands by protesting students, the most repeated name one hears is TDPL.

"TDPL ki pareekshayein raddh karo... (Cancel every exam handled by TDPL)," is also one of the most repeated slogans from the two stages at the protest site, by leaders as well as students.