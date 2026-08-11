6 Layers of Barricades for a 5-km March: How the Ranchi Violence Unfolded

“It's the Chief Minister's birthday today. We just want to go to the Vidhan Sabha to wish him,” said Ajay Mahto, who reached the old Vidhan Sabha House at 9:30 am, from where the students' march to the Jharkhand Assembly was to begin.

Journalists thronged the venue, protesters raised slogans against Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and police vans poured in. Little did anyone know that the first showdown with the police would come barely 50 metres after the march began.

For days, leaders across the two protest sites had been constantly appealing to protesters and students across the state to reach Ranchi for the march, which had been called as a peaceful protest. With the Assembly just 5 km away, the initial security presence was modest compared with the number of protesters who had gathered.