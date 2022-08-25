ADVERTISEMENT

EC Sends Opinion to Jharkhand Governor in Hemant Soren Mining Lease Case

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification as MLA.

PTI
Published
Politics
1 min read
EC Sends Opinion to Jharkhand Governor in Hemant Soren Mining Lease Case
i

The Election Commission has sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on a plea seeking that Chief Minister Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, sources said on Thursday.

The opinion was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning, they said. The Jharkhand governor had referred the matter to the poll panel.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the governor whose decision shall be final.
Also Read

Illegal Mining Case: ED Recovers Two AK Rifles, 60 Bullets From Ranchi Raids

Illegal Mining Case: ED Recovers Two AK Rifles, 60 Bullets From Ranchi Raids
ADVERTISEMENT

"Before giving any decision on any such question, the Governor shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion," it reads.

While dealing with such cases, the poll panel functions as a quasi-judicial body.

Also Read

Illegal Mining: ED Arrests Businessman After Seizing Rifles From His Ranchi Home

Illegal Mining: ED Arrests Businessman After Seizing Rifles From His Ranchi Home

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×