'Reveals Your Political Agenda': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Writes to ED

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Tuesday, 23 January. Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Soren to appear before 27 January in a money laundering related land scam.
(Photo: PTI)
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of being "motivated by a political agenda" after the central probe agency camped out at his South Delhi residence for several hours on Monday, 29 January.
"All your questions were in the nature of a roving enquiry about the undersigned's assets which, the undersigned is advised, is not permissible under Section 50 of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)," the letter dated 28 January read.
ED officials landed at Soren's doorstep in Delhi to question him as part of a money laundering probe into alleged illegal mining in Jharkhand. However, the regional party leader was reportedly not home on Monday.
Earlier, on 20 January, Soren was subjected to seven hours of questioning by the ED at his residence in the state capital of Ranchi. On 27 January, he reportedly left for Delhi for personal work, according to his party.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief has reportedly agreed to record a statement before the probe agency on Wednesday, 31 January. Meanwhile, security was beefed up outside the CM's house, Raj Bhavan, and central government offices in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters take out a march in support of their leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over ED teams reaching his New Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering case in Ranchi on Monday, 29 January.
Police personnel stand guard outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorens residence, in New Delhi on Monday, 29 January. An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Monday visited Soren's residence in connection with its probe into a money laundering case.
A BMW car, believed to have been seized from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials parked at the ED office in New Delhi on Tuesday, 30 January.
“According to media sources, late at night Hemant ji, wearing slippers and covering his face with a sheet, ran away from his Delhi residence on foot. Ajay Singh, the security personnel of special branch who went with him to Delhi, is also missing,” Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi posted on X (formerly Twitter).
“The mobile phones of both of them have also been switched off. Since then, the ED and Delhi Police are searching for them. There cannot be any other example of such gross negligence regarding the security of the chief minister,” the former Jharkhand CM said.
In response, JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, "The CM went to Delhi for some personal work and he will be back. But, the ED action is uncalled for and unconstitutional. It seems that the move is politically motivated."
Calling the ED's actions a “well-designed conspiracy," Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, “Attempts are being made to create a perception that the President's rule will be imposed in the state. People are spreading rumours that the CM is missing."
The ED is investigating an alleged multi-crore scam, wherein documents dating back to over 100 years were reportedly forged and transactions were made around it. The land scam in Jharkhand came to light early last year and allegedly involves the chief minister.
According to a report by News18, the alleged land scam includes at least 35 properties allegedly in possession of Soren. The agency has arrested 14 people linked to the case, including 2011 batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan.
In July 2022, the ED raided Soren’s political aide Pankaj Mishra and his alleged associates across 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki, and Barharwa to probe alleged illegal mining and irregularities in toll plaza tenders in Jharkhand.
In November last year, Mishra was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged illegal mining in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)