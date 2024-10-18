Instagram's New Reel Epidemic: How The 'Good Abduls' Are Manufactured And Sold

advertisement
To be a good Muslim — according to a new wave of reels online — is to be a good Hindu or behave like a practising one. At least, this is what a number of content creators on social media platform, Instagram have been propagating and want users to believe.
A new pattern has emerged. The Quint went down the rabbit hole of the widely popular side of Instagram, where under the pretense of spreading syncretism, creators are frequently pushing the 'good vs bad' Muslim stereotype with heavy communalistic undertones.
The poster boy of it all? Abdul. You must have seen or heard about him.
Right-wing influencers who have come to wield huge influence such as Kajal Hindustani and Suresh Chavhanke's Sudarshan News channel have often peddled narratives about 'Abdul' and various kinds of supposed 'jihad.'
Abdul is a misnomer; a blanket term used for all Muslim men. It is conspicuously used by the Hindu right-wing in a derogatory manner.
Let's take Abhinav Arora for example. The nine-year-old was honoured as India’s Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Arora has over 9.5 lakh followers on Instagram. He shot to fame on social media with his visits to shops, meeting other religious gurus, celebrating and visiting temples and Hindu festivals.
Recently, in another purported viral video, a teacher was seen forcing a child to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' in front of his mother.
Then there's Ronny, who describes himself as an actor and model with over 1.4 lakh followers whose reels on Muslims have garnered even over 40 million views.
Ronny tells stories, mostly pertaining to friendships and communities.
For instance, this video by Ronny has over 21 million views. In the video which is against the background of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu visits a shop to buy a Ganesh idol. He is guided by another man who shows him some Ganesh idols and educates him about the various kinds of 'mudras.'
And surprise, surprise! He puts on his skull cap and the expression on Ronny's face quickly shifts. "Namaaz ada karne wale haath agar bappa ki murti sajayenge toh hairani toh hogi hi."
In another video that has garnered over 6 million views, Ronny dons a Muslim character.
He stops and counters Hindu men forcefully asking for a chanda. As they wear a stole which has 'Jai Sri Ram' on it, he preaches to them what the slogan essentially means and its importance while stating that he is a true 'Ram Bhakt.'
But as he turns away, the Hindu men ask him his name. Ronny says, "Abdul Syed," as he puts on his skullcap and joins his hands in front of a saffron flag with 'Jai Sri Ram' written on it.
A paper by Mohan J Dutta becomes relevant when talking about the intersection of Hindutva and social media platforms.
Although the paper drew from the Leicester violence in 2022, it examined the role of digital platforms in spreading soft and hard Hindutva.
On the front, there is an interplay of Hinduism and Muslim-ness, but if you look closely, the latter is missing. The Muslim in these videos somehow doesn't exit beyond wearing a skullcap and pandering to the Hindutva sentiments, his own religion or perception on syncretism is not explored.
Then there are Islamic scholars such as Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi who is the "global face of Imam organisation" as per All India Imam Organisation (AIIO).
Dr Ilyasi recently sat on 'The Ranveer Show Podcast' hosted by Ranveer Allahabadia.
Dr Ilyasi's support to CAA can be understood from the fact that he has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on many junctures and even congratulated him on his victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Moreover, he also attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in January this year. Back then, he told ANI news agency that a fatwa was issued against him for attending the ceremony and that he had received threat calls since the evening of the Ram Mandir event.
The Imam said, "Those who love me, love the nation — will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan."
The question to be asked is — Does his close association with the government and his choice of words cast a shadow over his credibility then?
Similarly, there have been other reels on Instagram such as the following which under the garb of promoting communal harmony end up reinforcing prejudices against Muslims, more often than not pitting one Muslim against the other. Or that one is only a good Muslim when they dress their children as Krishnas.
This paper by Mohammad Omar, a research and policy specialist in London is relevant in this context as he wrote:
He added, "The approach towards Muslims was also of essentialisation. Constructing a homogeneous Muslim identity was motivated by the desire to make Islam the only factor considered while analysing Muslims and their activities."
This aspect of Hindu nationalism is at the core of this new emerging pattern of reels. To redefine what it means to be a good Muslim, a good 'Abdul' but on terms set by the others.
