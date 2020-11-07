Indian Diplomat Elected To UN ACABQ In Win For The Country

The First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN obtained 126 votes, in the Group of Asia-Pacific States.

In a huge diplomatic win for India, Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra was elected to the UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly.

Ms Maitra was one of two nominated candidates from the Group of Asia-Pacific States.

The Fifth Committee of the General Assembly, which deals with administrative and budgetary issues, recommended Ms Maitra to the Assembly for a three-year term beginning 1 January 2021.

The General Assembly which has 193 member-states, appoints members of the Advisory Committee on the basis of broad geographical representation, personal qualifications and experience.

UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in a video message that Maitra's election was "a strong display of support by UN member states".

He said that Maitra "will bring an independent, objective and much-needed gender-balanced perspective to the functioning of ACABQ".

(With inputs from PTI)